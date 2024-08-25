GIFT a SubscriptionGift
China says 'strongly dissatisfied' with fresh U.S. sanctions

Washington imposed sweeping sanctions against almost 400 individuals and companies it believes are aiding Russia's war in Ukraine, including several Chinese firms

Published - August 25, 2024 12:46 pm IST - Beijing

AFP
Image used for representative purpose only. File.

Image used for representative purpose only. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

China is "strongly dissatisfied" and "firmly opposed" to fresh U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies over ties to Russia's war in Ukraine, the commerce ministry said Sunday (August 25).

"China urges the U.S. to immediately stop its wrong practices and will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," a ministry spokesperson said.

Watch | India can be a ‘key’ influence to find a solution to the Ukraine-Russia war, says Zelenskyy

Washington on Friday imposed sweeping sanctions against almost 400 individuals and companies it believes are aiding Russia's war in Ukraine, including several Chinese firms, expanding existing measures to curb Moscow over the invasion of its neighbour.

These include companies in China involved in shipping microelectronics and machine tools to Russia, according to a State Department fact sheet outlining its sanctions.

The sanctions target individuals and companies both inside and outside of Russia "whose products and services enable Russia to sustain its war effort and evade sanctions," the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

China's commerce ministry on Sunday said the move was "typical unilateral sanctions" that "disrupt international trade order and rules, hinder normal international economic and trade exchanges, and threaten the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains".

The United States has repeatedly warned China about its support for Russia's defence industry. China however, presents itself as a neutral party in the war and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.

But China is a close political and economic ally of Russia, and NATO members have branded Beijing a "decisive enabler" of the war, which it has never condemned.

