China says “shocked” by WHO plan for second phase of COVID origins study

A senior Chinese health official said on Thursday he was shocked by the World Health Organisation’s plan for the second phase of a COVID-19 origins study.

National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin dismissed the lab leak theory as a rumor running counter to common sense.

The head of the WHO acknowledged last week that it was premature to rule out a potential link between the pandemic and a leak of the coronavirus from a Chinese lab.

Mr. Zeng called the theory a rumor that goes against science.