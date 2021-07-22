International

China says “shocked” by WHO plan for second phase of COVID origins study

A senior Chinese health official said on Thursday he was shocked by the World Health Organisation’s plan for the second phase of a COVID-19 origins study.

National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin dismissed the lab leak theory as a rumor running counter to common sense.

The head of the WHO acknowledged last week that it was premature to rule out a potential link between the pandemic and a leak of the coronavirus from a Chinese lab.

Mr. Zeng called the theory a rumor that goes against science.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2021 9:38:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-says-shocked-by-who-plan-for-second-phase-of-covid-origins-study/article35458132.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY