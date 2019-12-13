China says ‘phase one’ trade deal reached with U.S.

China announced on Friday that a “phase one” trade deal had been reached with the United States that includes a progressive rollback of tariffs and the protection of intellectual property rights, but the two sides are yet to sign the agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he was cancelling new tariffs on China that were due to kick in from Sunday, as part of the deal. The tariffs “will not be charged because of the fact that we made the deal,” Mr. Trump tweeted after Beijing announced the breakthrough in the trade war. He said that existing tariffs of 25% on $250 billion of Chinese imports will stay in place pending further negotiations on a second phase deal, along with 7.5% tariffs on another $120 billion of imports.

‘Signing soon’

Chinese Vice-Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen told reporters that Washington had agreed to a “phasing out” of tariffs on Chinese goods. Vice-Finance Minister Liao Min said China would not introduce tariffs on U.S. products that had been planned as retaliation for US tariffs on Chinese products on Sunday. He said the agreement includes strengthening the protection of intellectual property rights, expanding market access and safeguarding the rights of foreign companies in China — issues at the heart of U.S. complaints about Beijing’s restrictive economic policies. The U.S. media reports said China would spend $50 billion on the U.S. farm goods but Chinese officials did not provide any figures at a press briefing in Beijing.

“Both parties will complete the necessary procedures for legal review and translation school equivalence as soon as possible, and negotiate the specific arrangements for the formal signing of the agreement,” Mr. Wangsaid.