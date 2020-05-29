China says non-peaceful action on Taiwan is last resort

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. | Photo Credit: AP

BEIJING:

29 May 2020 08:49 IST

China will use all means to prevent pro-independence forces separating Taiwan from China but non-peaceful action against the Chinese-claimed island is a last resort, the ruling Communist Party's third most senior leader said on Friday. Li Zhanshu, who is also the head of China's parliament, said Beijing will never allow any force, in any way, to separate Taiwan from China. Advertising Advertising

