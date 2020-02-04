China says it urgently needs protective suits and masks

China said on Monday it urgently needed medical equipment and surgical masks as the death toll from a new coronavirus jumped above 360, making it more deadly than the SARS crisis nearly two decades ago.

The 57 new deaths confirmed on Monday was the single-biggest daily increase since the virus was detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan, where it is believed to have jumped from animals at a market into humans.

Reported in 24 countries

The virus has since spread to more than 24 countries despite many governments imposing unprecedented travel bans on arrivals coming from China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the crisis a global health emergency, and the first foreign death from the virus was confirmed in the Philippines on Sunday.

“What China urgently needs at present are medical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a press briefing.

Authorities in provinces that are home to more than 300 million people — including Guangdong, the country’s most populous — have ordered everyone to wear masks in public in an effort to contain the virus.

But factories capable of producing around 20 million masks a day are only operating at between 60 and 70% of capacity, industry department spokesman Tian Yulong said, adding that supply and demand remained in “tight equilibrium” as a result of the Lunar New Year break.

Mr. Tian said authorities were taking steps to bring in masks from Europe, Japan and the U.S., while the Foreign Ministry said countries including South Korea, Japan, Kazakhstan and Hungary had donated medical supplies.

All but one of the 57 new deaths reported on Monday were in Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province, most of which has been under lockdown for almost two weeks.

Exceeds SARS fatalities

The national death toll reached 361 — exceeding the 349 mainland fatalities from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2002-03.

The number of infections also jumped significantly, passing 17,200.

SARS, caused by a pathogen similar to the new coronavirus and also originated in China, killed 774 people — with most other deaths in Hong Kong.

The virus is taking an increasing economic toll, shutting down businesses across China, curbing international travel and impacting production lines of major global brands.

The Shanghai stock market plunged almost eight percent Monday on the first day of trading since the holiday as investors played catch-up with last week’s global retreat.

China accused the U.S. on Monday of spreading “panic” in its response to the deadly coronavirus, including imposing a ban on Chinese travellers.

The U.S. “hasn't provided any substantial assistance” and has only created “panic”, said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular press briefing.

Mongolia, Russia and Nepal have closed their land borders, while semi-autonomous Hong Kong announced Monday it was closing all but two land crossings.

Also on Monday the Cruise Lines International Association, that represents some of the world’s largest operators, said vessels will deny boarding to passengers and crew who have recently travelled to China.

Last week over 6,000 passengers spent around 12 hours in lockdown on the Costa Smeralda cruise ship in an Italian port until two Chinese tourists feared to have the virus tested negative.