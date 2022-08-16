China sanctions seven Taiwanese officials for supporting Taiwan independence, says Chinese state media

Chinese state news agency Xinhua said among those sanctioned by China are Hsiao Bi-khim, the de facto Taiwan ambassador to Washington, and Wellington Koo, Secretary-General of Taiwan's National Security Council

Reuters BEIJING
August 16, 2022 08:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The move comes after U.S. Senator Ed Markey, Representatives John Garamendi, Alan Lowenthal, Don Beyer and Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen were in Taiwan’s Taipei expressing their support for sovereign Taiwan. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

China has sanctioned seven Taiwanese officials for supporting Taiwan independence, its state media reported on Tuesday.

The sanctions come after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month, a move that China said had sent a wrong signal to pro-independence forces on the island.

Democratically self-ruled Taiwan rejects China's claim of sovereignty.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese state news agency Xinhua said among those sanctioned by China's Taiwan Affairs Office are Hsiao Bi-khim, the de facto Taiwan ambassador to Washington, and Wellington Koo, Secretary-General of Taiwan's National Security Council.

Politicians from Taiwan's ruling political party, Democratic Progressive Party were also sanctioned.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson said that those sanctioned would not be able to visit China, Hong Kong and Macau. Firms and investors related to them will also not be allowed to profit in China.

The seven are in addition to Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Parliament Speaker You Si-kun, who were previously sanctioned by China.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Taiwan
China
USA

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app