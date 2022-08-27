China, Russia threatening the world order: Taiwan President

Taiwan's leader says China and Russia are “disrupting and threatening the world order" with Beijing's recent large-scale military exercises near the island and Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

AP TAIPEI
August 26, 2022 22:50 IST

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday said China and Russia are “disrupting and threatening the world order” with Beijing’s recent large-scale military exercises near the island and Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ms. Tsai was speaking during a meeting in Taipei with U. S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, who is on the second visit by members of Congress since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip earlier this month.

“These developments demonstrate how authoritarian countries are disrupting and threatening the world order,” Ms. Tsai said.

Ms. Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, reaffirmed shared values between the two governments and said she “looked forward to continuing to support Taiwan as they push forward as an independent nation.”

Xi Jinping, China’s president, “will not stop threatening the safety and security of Taiwan simply because it would be in everyone’s best interest to do so,” she said. “He is not a normal leader. And he has no interest in normal reactions or normal relations with the rest of the world.”

Ms. Blackburn, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, said, “We must stand against the Chinese Communist Party.”

