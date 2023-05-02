HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China, Russia, Pakistan Foreign Ministers to attend May 4 SCO meet in Goa

China and Russia led Eurasian security grouping also includes four Central Asian nations — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — while India and Pakistan were added to the group in 2017.

May 02, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Ananth Krishnan,Suhasini Haidar
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. | Photo Credit: AP, Reuters

The Foreign Ministers of China and Russia will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Goa on May 4 and 5, on key visits expected to lay the groundwork for Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin to travel to India in early July.

China’s Foreign Ministry on May 2 confirmed Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s trip to Goa, which comes exactly two months after he travelled to New Delhi for the G-20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, when he also had bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines.

ALSO READ
Pakistan Prime Minister to be invited for SCO summit

Last week, the Russian Foreign ministry had announced that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would also attend the SCO FM’s meet, which will prepare the way for the SCO summit, scheduled for July 3-4 this year.

According to the release issued in Moscow the ministers would discuss “drafts of the relevant documents and decisions” of the SCO grouping and have an exchange of views on “topical issues of the international and regional agenda”. 

The Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing said in a statement on Tuesday “State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member states’ foreign ministers on the international and regional situation and SCO cooperation in various fields, among other topics, to make full preparation for this year’s SCO summit.”

ALSO READ
Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend SCO meet in India in May

While Mr. Jaishankar had met with both Mr. Qin and Mr. Lavrov during the G-20 Foreign Minister’s meeting in March this year, all eyes will be on his interactions with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, who is also expected to arrive on May 4 in Goa. This is the first visit by a Pakistani Foreign Minister to India since 2011, although officials in both New Delhi and Islamabad have said the purpose of the visit is to attend the multilateral meeting of the SCO, and neither side has indicated they will hold bilateral talks.

Mr. Xi, the Chinese President, is likely to attend the July SCO summit in person, as well as also travel to India for the G-20 in September. Mr. Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Central Asian leaders are expected to attend the July summit.

The China and Russia led Eurasian security grouping also includes four Central Asian nations — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — while India and Pakistan were added to the group in 2017. Iran and Belarus are slated to be the next additions.

Related Topics

summit / China / Pakistan / Russia

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.