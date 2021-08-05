China restricts overseas travel to curb coronavirus cases

China on Wednesday tightened overseas travel restrictions for its citizens as part of efforts to contain rising coronavirus cases, after reporting its highest number of infections in months fuelled by the Delta variant.

Local governments have tested entire cities and locked down millions, with the official figures on Wednesday revealing 71 new infections — the most since January, but still a low caseload despite the outbreak spreading to dozens of cities. The immigration authority said it would stop issuing ordinary passports and other documents nee- ded for exiting the country in “non-essential and non-emergency” cases.