China reports six new COVID-19 cases, five asymptomatic cases

People wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus ride past the Australian Embassy in Beijing, Saturday, June 6, 2020. China is advising its citizens not to visit Australia, citing racial discrimination and violence against Asians, in what appears to be Beijing's latest attempt to punish the country for advocating an investigation into the coronavirus pandemic.

Five of the new cases, recorded by late Saturday, involved travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on its website.

China reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, three more than the previous day.

One locally transmitted case was found in the southern island province of Hainan.

The NHC also confirmed five new asymptomatic cases, or people who are infected with the virus but do not show symptoms, compared with two the previous day.

The total number of infections in China, where the virus first emerged late last year, stands at 83,036. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained 4,634.

