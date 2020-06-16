International

China reports 40 new coronavirus cases in mainland, 27 in Beijing

A Chinese epidemic control worker performs a nucleic acid test for COVID-19 on a as he and others who have had contact with the the Xinfadi Wholesale Market or someone who has, were tested at an outdoor sports center June 15, 2020 in Beijing, China.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The NHC reported 8 new imported coronavirus cases in mainland China as of the end of June 15

Mainland China reported 40 new confirmed coronavirus cases for June 15, down from 49 a day earlier, the National Health Authority said on Monday.

Twenty seven of the new cases were in Beijing, down from 36 a day earlier. The city is facing a new outbreak of the virus that is believed to have originated in a local grocery market.

The NHC reported 8 new imported coronavirus cases in mainland China as of the end of June 15, down from 10 a day earlier. The commission also reported 6 new asymptomatic cases, down from 18 a day earlier.

The total number of coronavirus cases in mainland China now stands at 83,221, and the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the virus but do not display symptoms, as confirmed cases.

