China reports 1st death from new type of coronavirus

(photo for representation purpose only): UNICEF has said that pneumonia and other respiratory infections were among the leading causes of death among Mongolian children under the age of 5   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported Saturday that seven other people were in critical condition.

Health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan are reporting the first death from a new type of coronavirus.

It said a total of 41 were suffering from pneumonia caused by a “preliminarily determined new type of coronavirus” as of Friday, down from the earlier figure of 59. It said those were in stable condition and at least two had been released from a hospital.

Another 739 people who were in close contact with the patients, including 419 medical workers, have been placed under medical observation but no related cases have been found.

