China reports 16 new coronavirus cases vs 2 a day earlier

A man pulls a child along as they wear masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus on the streets of Beijing, Saturday, May 30, 2020.

A man pulls a child along as they wear masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus on the streets of Beijing, Saturday, May 30, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

China reported 16 new coronavirus cases for May 31, the highest since May 11 and up from 2 cases reported a day earlier, the country's health commission reported.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were so-called imported infections involving travellers from overseas.

The mainland also reported 16 new asymptomatic cases — those who are infected but do not show symptoms — compared with 3 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 83,017, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

