International

China reports 16 new coronavirus cases amid fears of second wave

Women wearing protective face masks push a child on a stroller along a street in Beijing on April 26, 2020. China confirmed more cases of coronavirus and no new deaths for the 11th day in a row.

Women wearing protective face masks push a child on a stroller along a street in Beijing on April 26, 2020. China confirmed more cases of coronavirus and no new deaths for the 11th day in a row.   | Photo Credit: AP

Also on Monday, 15 new asymptomatic cases were reported in the country taking the total number of cases to 760, the NHC said.

China reported one new coronavirus case and 15 asymptomatic infections, a day after a fresh COVID-19 cluster emerged in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Tuesday said one imported case was recorded in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Monday while no local infections were reported.

Chinese experts are reassuring the public over concerns regarding a potential second wave of the epidemic, after clustered infections of COVID-19 have re-emerged in two provinces, state-run Global Times reported on Tuesday.

The experts called such sporadic cases as normal for major infectious diseases.

Despite the increasing number of new infection cases, Chinese medical experts said that clustered infections in Wuhan, Hubei Province and Shulan, Jilin Province are sporadic and don’t imply a second wave is looming.

After the clustered infections emerged, officials from both Jilin and Hubei provinces are ramping up efforts to trace close contacts while adopting lockdown measures to contain the infection from spreading to wider regions, the report said.

Since Sunday, Wuhan has reported a total of six new cases of COVID-19, all of which are from the same local community.

The ruling Communist Party of China has sacked a local official on Monday for negligence.

Shulan city in Jilin Province bordering North Korea on Sunday imposed martial law after a sudden spike in coronavirus cases.

The city reported 11 cases on Saturday and three more on Sunday.

Also on Monday, 15 new asymptomatic cases were reported in the country taking the total number of cases to 760, the NHC said.

In Wuhan, 606 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, the local health commission said on Tuesday.

Asymptomatic cases refer to people who are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat.

However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

The death toll from coronavirus in China remains at 4,633 with fatalities last reported on Monday, while the total number of cases increased to 82,919, including 115 patients still undergoing treatment in hospital.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 9:47:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-reports-16-new-coronavirus-cases-amid-fears-of-second-wave/article31562975.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY