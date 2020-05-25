International

China reports 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 3 a day earlier

All of the new infections were imported cases involving travellers from overseas.

China reported 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-May 24, up from three a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.

The commission said in a statement all of the new infections were imported cases involving travellers from overseas. Ten of the new cases were in Inner Mongolia region, with one in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

The commission also reported 40 new asymptomatic cases — patients who are infected but do not show symptoms — compared with 36 a day earlier.

The total number of cases to date in the mainland stands at 82,985. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

