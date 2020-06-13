China reports 11 new confirmed, 7 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases for June 12

China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and seven asymptomatic cases for June 12, the national health authority said on Saturday.
The National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement that five of the new confirmed patients were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas.
The six locally transmitted cases were all in Beijing, the statement said.
The NHC reported seven confirmed cases and one asymptomatic case a day earlier.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 83,075, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the virus but do not display symptoms, as confirmed cases.
