  1. Narayan Lakshman explains the state of play in U.S. politics after a record-making 15 voting rounds were conducted before Kevin McCarthy succeeded in acquiring the Speaker’s gavel. With the Senate and White House firmly in the grip of Democrats, he now has the daunting task of advancing the Republican cause in Congress.
  2. Nathan Ruser and Baani Grewal analyse the significance of the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, and how a Chinese push for infrastructure is raising new tensions.
  3. Also on the LAC clash in Arunachal, Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (Retd) argues why even as low level clashes are recurring, India should not be lulled into complacency, considering the challenge it faces when it comes to multi-domain operations.
  4. Meera Srinivasan writes on Sri Lanka’s Tamil National Alliance, which, despite electoral losses and brickbats from rival parties and critics, keeps pushing for a political solution to Sri Lanka’s ethnic question within the framework of a ‘united, undivided, indivisible’ country.
  5. KV Rajan and Atul K. thakur write on the challenge facing India in stabilising relations with Nepal in the wake of recent political changes in the country.