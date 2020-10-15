China removes Qingdao health officials after resurgence of COVID-19 cases

BEIJING

The director of the Qingdao Chest Hospital has also been removed from his post

The Chinese city of Qingdao in eastern Shandong province said on Thursday that it has suspended the head of the city's municipal health commission after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The director of the Qingdao Chest Hospital has also been removed from his post, the city said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

The city reported 13 COVID-19 cases, which appear to be linked to the Qingdao Chest Hospital, where infected travellers arriving from overseas have been treated in an isolated area. (