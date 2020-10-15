International

China removes Qingdao health officials after resurgence of COVID-19 cases

An engineer installs testing equipment in a temporary COVID-19 test processing lab set up inside an inflatable tent in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The Chinese city of Qingdao in eastern Shandong province said on Thursday that it has suspended the head of the city's municipal health commission after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Also read: Coronavirus | China joins COVAX vaccine alliance

The director of the Qingdao Chest Hospital has also been removed from his post, the city said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

The city reported 13 COVID-19 cases, which appear to be linked to the Qingdao Chest Hospital, where infected travellers arriving from overseas have been treated in an isolated area. (

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2020 9:51:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-removes-qingdao-health-officials-after-resurgence-of-covid-19-cases/article32859137.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY