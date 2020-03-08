International

China quarantine hotel collapse kills four

Rescue workers move casualty on the site where a hotel being used for the coronavirus quarantine collapsed, as the country is hit by the novel coronavirus, in the southeast Chinese port city of Quanzhou, Fujian province, China March 7, 2020. Picture taken March 7, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS. | Photo Credit: STRINGER
AFP 08 March 2020 09:25 IST
Updated: 08 March 2020 09:33 IST

State media had earlier reported that 48 people had been rescued out of 67 initially trapped when the building crumbled.

Beijing: At least four people were killed following the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in eastern China, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday.

Rescuers have also retrieved 38 survivors from the rubble, with five in critical or serious condition, out of 71 initially trapped, the ministry said.

