China quarantine hotel collapse kills four

08 March 2020 09:25 IST

State media had earlier reported that 48 people had been rescued out of 67 initially trapped when the building crumbled.

Beijing: At least four people were killed following the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in eastern China, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday.

Rescuers have also retrieved 38 survivors from the rubble, with five in critical or serious condition, out of 71 initially trapped, the ministry said.

State media had earlier reported that 48 people had been rescued out of 67 initially trapped when the building crumbled.

Advertising

Advertising