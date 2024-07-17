GIFT a SubscriptionGift
China props up Solomon Islands' budget with $20 mn injection

China has also agreed to fund extensions at Solomon Islands’ only international airport

Published - July 17, 2024 11:05 am IST - Honiara

AFP
Solomon Islands’ Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele, right, with his delegation, attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, unseen, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 12, 2024.

Solomon Islands’ Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele, right, with his delegation, attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, unseen, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The Solomon Islands will prop up its government budget with a $20 million injection from China, the developing Pacific state said on July 16, as Beijing looks to strengthen a strategic toehold in the region.

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele announced the funding after talks with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, hailing China’s “transformative” presence in one of the world’s poorest nations.

China has also agreed to fund extensions at Solomon Islands’ only international airport, Mr. Manele said, leading work on a crucial piece of national infrastructure.

The Solomon Islands has become one of China’s most vocal supporters in the South Pacific since abruptly severing diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 2019. China has responded by building a major new stadium in the capital Honiara, state-of-the-art health facilities, cellphone towers, roads and more.

“Since the establishment of a bilateral partnership with China five years ago, the relationship has grown from strength to strength with China assisting in transformative projects,” said a statement issued by Mr. Manele’s office on July 16.

Australia and the U.S. — traditionally two of Solomon Islands’ closest security partners — have offered similar amounts of budgetary support in the past.

