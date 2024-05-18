ADVERTISEMENT

China probes Agriculture Minister for suspected disciplinary violations

Published - May 18, 2024 08:27 pm IST - BEIJING

It is uncommon for an official of Mr. Tang's rank to be placed under investigation without first being removed from the post

Reuters

China’s Agriculture Minister Tang Renijan | Photo Credit: China Ministry of Agriculture

China's Agriculture Minister is being investigated for suspected violations of law and discipline, the country's anti-graft watchdog said on Saturday.

Tang Renjian, 61, is under investigation for "serious violations of discipline and law" by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and National Supervisory Commission, CCDI said on its website.

The term is CCDI's typical euphemism for corruption.

The notice gave no further details.

It is uncommon for an official of Mr. Tang's rank to be placed under investigation without first being removed from the post.

He most recently appeared in public on Wednesday at a conference on rural talent, where he gave a speech, according to a post on the agriculture ministry's website.

Mr. Tang was Governor of the western province of Gansu from 2017 to 2020 before being named minister of agriculture and rural affairs, according to official biographies.

