President Xi Jinping calls for unity as China enters "new phase" of COVID policy

December 31, 2022 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - BEIJING

China had overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against COVID-19

Reuters

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the New Year gathering organized by the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing. | Photo Credit: AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his 2023 New Year Address that China's COVID-19 policy maximised the protection of lives, calling for more effort and unity as the country enters a "new phase" in its approach to the pandemic.

Mr. Xi declared in a televised speech on the last day of 2022 that China had overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against COVID-19, and that its policies were "optimised" when the situation and time so required.

These were Mr. Xi's first comments to the public regarding China's COVID-19 policy since Beijing scrapped a strict zero-COVID approach based on mass testing, centralised quarantine, and lockdowns that it had maintained for almost three years.

