HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Xi Jinping calls for unity as China enters "new phase" of COVID policy

China had overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against COVID-19

December 31, 2022 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - BEIJING

Reuters
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the New Year gathering organized by the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the New Year gathering organized by the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing. | Photo Credit: AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his 2023 New Year Address that China's COVID-19 policy maximised the protection of lives, calling for more effort and unity as the country enters a "new phase" in its approach to the pandemic.

Mr. Xi declared in a televised speech on the last day of 2022 that China had overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against COVID-19, and that its policies were "optimised" when the situation and time so required.

These were Mr. Xi's first comments to the public regarding China's COVID-19 policy since Beijing scrapped a strict zero-COVID approach based on mass testing, centralised quarantine, and lockdowns that it had maintained for almost three years.

Related Topics

China

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.