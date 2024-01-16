GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China premier says 'red line' needed in AI development

Mr. Li also said the technology must be inclusive. "It should not just benefit only a small group of people, but benefit the overwhelming majority of mankind."

January 16, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Davos

AFP
Chinese Premier Li Qiang looks on prior to the assembly during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 16, 2024.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang looks on prior to the assembly during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on January 16 there must be a red line that is not crossed in the development of artificial intelligence to ensure the technology benefits society.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, Mr. Li called for "good governance" of the technology's development, urging the world to work together without "camp-based division or confrontation".

He said in a speech that: "AI must be guided in a direction that is conducive to the progress of humanity. So there should be a red line in AI development, a red line that must not be crossed."

Mr. Li also said the technology must be inclusive. "It should not just benefit only a small group of people, but benefit the overwhelming majority of mankind."

He added: "It is essential that we work together and coordinate with each other."

While the wars in Ukraine and Gaza have dominated the annual schmooze fest, AI is also on everyone's mind with official and unofficial events about the issue on the agenda.

Some of the world's biggest names in tech, but also finance, including Microsoft's Satya Nadella and International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva, have been talking about AI on Tuesday.

Related Topics

China / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.