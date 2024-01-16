China premier says 'red line' needed in AI development

January 16, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Davos

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on January 16 there must be a red line that is not crossed in the development of artificial intelligence to ensure the technology benefits society.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, Mr. Li called for "good governance" of the technology's development, urging the world to work together without "camp-based division or confrontation".

He said in a speech that: "AI must be guided in a direction that is conducive to the progress of humanity. So there should be a red line in AI development, a red line that must not be crossed."

Mr. Li also said the technology must be inclusive. "It should not just benefit only a small group of people, but benefit the overwhelming majority of mankind."

He added: "It is essential that we work together and coordinate with each other."

While the wars in Ukraine and Gaza have dominated the annual schmooze fest, AI is also on everyone's mind with official and unofficial events about the issue on the agenda.

Some of the world's biggest names in tech, but also finance, including Microsoft's Satya Nadella and International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva, have been talking about AI on Tuesday.