HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

China premier meets Indonesia leader, pledges deeper ties

Li Qiang met with Joko Widodo in the Indonesian capital Jakarta after leaders’ summits this week with the 10-member ASEAN bloc which was snubbed by President Xi Jinping

September 08, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - Jakarta

AFP
Chinese Premier Li Qiang, left, with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 8, 2023.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, left, with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met Indonesia's President for talks on Friday, agreeing to boost cooperation and trade including expanding imports from Southeast Asia's biggest economy, Chinese state media reported.

Mr. Li met with Joko Widodo in the Indonesian capital Jakarta after leaders' summits this week with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc which was snubbed by President Xi Jinping.

The Chinese premier said Beijing would deepen practical cooperation and strategic mutual trust with Jakarta including expanding imports of bulk commodities, and agricultural and fishery products, Xinhua state news agency reported.

Also Read: Chinese Premier Li Qiang lands in India facing first international test

He told Mr. Widodo that Beijing would work with Jakarta on several new joint flagship projects of its Belt and Road Initiative that would push relations to a new level, Xinhua reported.

He also said China was ready to work with Indonesia to prepare for the operation of a high-speed railway funded by Beijing that is set to open later this year after delays, running from capital Jakarta to the Javan city of Bandung.

Mr. Li trialled the train with senior Indonesian minister Luhut Pandjaitan earlier in the week before its official opening in October.

ALSO READ
China warns against 'new Cold War' at ASEAN summit

At the ASEAN plus three summit with China, Japan and South Korea on Wednesday, Mr. Widodo invited Beijing to cooperate more on developing the archipelago nation's electric vehicle industry, according to Indonesian state news agency Antara.

China is one of the biggest investors in Indonesia and Jakarta's government data shows Chinese firms pumped $8.2 billion into the country last year — more than double the 2021 figure of $3.1 billion.

In July Widodo met Mr. Xi in the Chinese city of Chengdu where the two countries signed agreements on industry, agriculture, fisheries, e-commerce, science and technological innovation.

He also met Mr. Xi on the sidelines of the G-20 summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali in November, but the Chinese leader will not attend the next summit in New Delhi this weekend.

Related Topics

China / Indonesia / ASEAN / international relations

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.