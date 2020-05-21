China plans new security law in Hong Kong

BEIJING

Parliament to discuss Bill that sidesteps the territory’s lawmaking body to crackdown on Opposition

China’s Parliament will consider a Bill that could limit opposition activity in Hong Kong, a spokesperson said on Thursday, appearing to confirm speculation that China will sidestep the territory’s own lawmaking body in enacting legislation to crack down on activity Beijing considers subversive.

Zhang Yesui said the National People’s Congress will deliberate a Bill on “establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security.”

Anti-govt. protests

Such a move has long been under consideration but was hastened by months of anti-government protests last year in the former British colony that was handed over to Chinese rule in 1997. Such legislation was last proposed in 2003 under Article 23 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-Constitution, bringing hundreds of thousands of the territory’s citizens out in protest.

The proposal was withdrawn by the government but Beijing has increasingly pushed for measures such as punishment for disrespecting the Chinese national flag and anthem and increased pro-China patriotic-themed education in schools. Opposition in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, however, made it unlikely such a Bill could pass at the local level.

The new measures are required by the “new situation and demands” and action at the national level is “entirely necessary,” Mr. Zhang said.

A vote at the NPC will add to concerns in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp that Beijing is chipping away at the semi-autonomous territory’s rights to assembly and free speech that greatly exceed those permitted by the ruling Communist Party in mainland China.

Mr. Zhang’s comments at a news conference came on the eve of the opening of the congress’s annual session after a two-month delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday saw the opening session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an advisory body. That will be followed Friday by the start of the 3,000-member NPC at which Premier Li Keqiang will deliver a keynote speech outlining economic and social goals for the year.

The holding of the “two sessions,” as the annual meetings are known, is a further sign of what the party says is its success in bringing the outbreak under control, although clusters of cases are still popping up in some parts of the country.

Members of the Consultative Conference will “tell the world about how China, as a responsible major country, has taken firm action and contributed to international cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic,” Wang Yang, the chairman of the body, said in a report to the opening session.

Mr. Wang’s comments were in the prepared text distributed to journalists, although he skipped over them in his delivery, apparently to save time.

Rank-and-file members wore masks in the vast auditorium inside the Great Hall of the People in the heart of Beijing.