GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China opposes any country allowing Dalai Lama to visit: Foreign Ministry

"China has made solemn protests with the U.S.", said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. "We don't allow the Dalai Lama to engage in political separatist activities in the U.S."

Updated - August 22, 2024 02:48 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 02:17 pm IST - BEIJING

Reuters
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. File

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. File | Photo Credit: AP

“China firmly opposes any country allowing the Dalai Lama to make visits under any pretext,” a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday (August 22, 2024.)

Senior officials from the U.S. State Department and the White House met with the Dalai Lama in New York on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) and "reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to advancing the human rights of Tibetans," the State Department said.

China says U.S. has ‘no right to intervene’ in South China Sea disputes

The meeting with the 89-year-old exiled spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism was expected to roil China, which considers him a dangerous separatist and opposes contact with him by officials of any country.

"China has made solemn protests with the U.S.", said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular press briefing. "We don't allow the Dalai Lama to engage in political separatist activities in the U.S."

U.S. and China should be ‘partners, not rivals’, Chinese President Xi Jinping tells Antony Blinken

Last month, China expressed strong opposition to a U.S. law signed by President Joe Biden that presses Beijing to resolve a dispute over Tibet's demands for greater autonomy, and vowed to "firmly defend" its interests.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the "appointment of a so-called special coordinator of Tibetan issues constitutes interference in internal affairs."

Related Topics

World / USA / international relations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.