‘China open to trade with Eastern Europe’

China remains open for trade with foreign partners and can only benefit from an economically strong Europe, its Premier Li Keqiang said on Saturday as he pressed for expanded ties with the continent’s eastern wing while waging a tariff war with Washington.

Mr. Li told a summit with Central and Eastern European leaders that China would stick to the path of opening its markets and other reforms that had fuelled its economy, providing opportunities for EU members and aspirants in the bloc’s poorer half.

Two-way traffic

“It is two-way traffic,” Mr. Li said though an interpreter.

“[O]pening up has been a key driver of China’s reform agenda so we will continue to open wider to the world, including widening market access for foreign investors.” Mr. Li’s attendance at the seventh “16+1” summit in Sofia coincided with the firing of the first salvos in what risks becoming a protracted global trade war as Washington and Beijing slapped tariffs on $34 billion worth of each others’ goods.

“If Europe is weakened, it will only be bad news for China, not the other way around,” Mr. Li said. “This platform needs to stay open. It needs to be transparent.”

Mindful of the need to keep relations with the EU on an even keel as his trade battles with U.S. President Donald Trump intensify, Mr. Li has been careful to stress China's support for European integration and rules in trade and procurement.