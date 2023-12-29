China mulls making 50% of clean-fuel ships in world by ’25

December 29, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

China has set itself the goal of producing more than half of the world’s ships powered by cleaner fuels by 2025, in guidelines published by the Industry Ministry on December 28.

It did not give any estimates of the number of ships involved.

Low carbon fuels

But the guidelines said China would build more vessels powered by lower-carbon fuels such as methanol and liquefied natural gas, part of Beijing’s push to become carbon neutral by 2060.

“Implement innovation in ship engines, improve the efficiency of traditional fuel and LNG marine engines, and steadily increase the use of LNG in marine engines at scale,” the document issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

Key enterprises have made progress in reducing pollution and carbon emissions with the comprehensive energy consumption per 10,000 yuan dropping by 13.5% from 2020 levels, it added.

The environmental overhaul of the shipping industry will be completed by 2030, according to the document.