China simulated strikes against ‘key targets on Taiwan’, says state media

April 09, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Beijing/Taipei

China’s military drills have “simulated joint precision strikes against key targets on Taiwan island and surrounding waters”, state media reported on Sunday.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the air force deployed dozens of aircraft to “fly into the target airspace”, and ground forces carried out drills for “multi-target precision strikes”.

Taiwan detects 9 Chinese warships, 58 aircraft

Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Sunday it had detected nine Chinese warships and 58 aircraft around the island, as China staged war games for a second day.

The ministry said it was monitoring Chinese military “movements through (a) joint intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance system”, adding the warplanes detected until 12 pm local time (0400 GMT) included a mix of fighter jets and bombers.

