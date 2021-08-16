China media exults as U.S. exits Afghanistan after ‘messy failure’

The state-controlled press was focussed on highlighting the failures of the U.S. rather than the security concerns that still loom for both China and the region.

China’s state media on Monday slammed the United States for its “messy failure”, “humiliation”, and “impotence” over its hurried departure from Afghanistan and the rapid Taliban takeover.

While Beijing has had its own concerns over both the speed of the U.S. withdrawal as well as the Taliban’s past links to terror groups, including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) that has carried out attacks in the western Xinjiang region that shares a border with Afghanistan, the immediate mood in the Chinese state-controlled press was largely one of schadenfreude, highlighting the failures of the U.S. rather than the security concerns that still loom for both China and the region.

The official China Daily said in an editorial, “United States troops entered Afghanistan two decades back in the name of a ‘war on terror’. The US then attempted to build a modern Afghan state. While the former hardly qualifies as the victory President Joe Biden claimed, its attempts at the latter are an unmistakable, unfolding, messy failure.”

The Communist Party-run Global Times, a tabloid published by the official People’s Daily known for its often nationalistic slant, noted that many online were comparing the U.S. exit from Kabul to the fall of Saigon.

“Some Chinese web users said on China’s Twitter-like social media platform Sina Weibo that ‘those people who deeply believe in the U.S. never learn the lesson, they just get abandoned by Americans like rubbish,’” the newspaper said, adding that “the 20-year war ends like a joke”.

In an editorial, the paper said the speed of the Taliban takeover was “undoubtedly a heavy blow to the US” and “declared the complete failure of US intent to reshape Afghanistan.” “In the meantime, the US’s desperate withdrawal plan shows the unreliability of US commitments to its allies: When its interests require it to abandon allies, Washington will not hesitate to find every excuse to do so,” the paper said.

The Global Times said this was “a clearer demonstration of US impotence than the Vietnam War” showing the US was “a paper tiger.”

The paper said China “will indeed view the situation in Afghanistan taking into consideration the stability of its Xinjiang region” but added that security concerns were “exaggerated”. “The People’s Liberation Army is heavily deployed around the Wakhan Corridor, a key zone for China’s counter-terrorism mission that links China and Afghanistan,” the paper said.

It said China “has no will to fill the vacuum the U.S. has left behind in Afghanistan,” and quoted Chinese experts as dismissing speculation that China would send troops.

“The most China can do is to evacuate Chinese nationals if a massive humanitarian crisis occurs, or to contribute to post-war reconstruction and development, pushing forward projects under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) when safety and stability are restored in the war-torn country,” the paper said.

China had in late July hosted a Taliban delegation, led by Abdul Ghani Baradar who was at the time heading its political office in Doha. Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the delegation China hoped the outfit would “make a clean break with all terrorist organisations including ETIM”, while Beijing has offered continued economic support and to extend the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to the country.

Mr. Wang had hosted his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, days before the Taliban delegation’s visit and the “all weather” allies then outlined “a joint action” plan to coordinate their strategies in Afghanistan.