‘China made great sacrifices to curb spread of COVID-19’

The spread of COVID-19 could have been worse had it not been for scientific quarantine in China and sacrifices made by Chinese people, said Consul General of China in Mumbai, Tang Guocai, here on Tuesday. He said the impact was contained relatively and the Chinese economy was stable.

“For China, the first fight is against COVID-19, the other is economic revival. The country has made great sacrifices to contain the virus,” said Mr. Tang, referring to the complete lockdown of Wuhan city, the epicentre of the outbreak. Mr. Tang, who was speaking at a discussion organised by the Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, said India and China were both “super populations” and thus they also had “super responsibility”.

Sumit Mallick, Chief Information Commissioner of Maharashtra, said one should worry but keep things in perspective to avoid panic. “China locked down an entire city and set a new benchmark in quarantine. While Wuhan is smaller in comparison, can you imagine Mumbai being locked down even for a day?” he asked, adding, “Imagine the kind of stress levels of people living in Wuhan,” he said, adding that China had also responded speedily by cracking the genetic code of the virus and passing it on to the world which helped in testing suspected cases. “By the end of December, they knew that a new type of virus was being seen. By January 7, they had cracked the genetic code and passed it on. That was extremely fast and the Chinese deserve praise,” he said.

According to Mr. Mallick, the outbreak of COVID-19 called for focussing on public health systems in countries and having a global outlook.

The medical community emphasised on hand washing and hygiene. State’s epidemiologist Pradip Awate said that even today, COVID-19 was a riddle for the scientific community. “We are screening people at the level of entry to the country at airports. Some cases may show symptoms after the incubation period and therefore we are in touch with travellers on telephone,” he said.