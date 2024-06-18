ADVERTISEMENT

China lodges stern representations to EU over China-related content in human rights report

Published - June 18, 2024 03:04 pm IST - BEIJING

China firmly opposes politicising the human rights issue and double standards and opposes imposing one’s own model on others, a Chinese official said

Reuters

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian speaks during a press conference in Beijing. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

China said on June 18 it lodged stern representations to the European Union over China-related content in its 2023 annual report on Human Rights and Democracy in the World. China opposes politicisation and double standards on human rights issues, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EU said on June 17 after an EU delegation visited Tibet and met with Chinese officials last week that it was concerned about what it called the “very serious” human rights situation in China, in particular in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

China targets Europe's farmers, and not its automakers, in response to EU tariffs on electric cars

This included a crackdown on human rights defenders, lawyers and journalists in China. The EU urged China to investigate any rights violations and expressed concern about cases of unlawful detention, enforced disappearance, torture and ill-treatment, the EU said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

China accuses EU of indulging in ‘microphone diplomacy’

In response, Chinese officials said the EU should “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs under the pretext of human rights issues”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters at a briefing that China was willing to cooperate with the EU on the issue on a basis of equality and mutual respect. “At the same time, China firmly opposes politicising the human rights issue and double standards and opposes imposing one’s own model on others. We are opposed to...engaging in microphone diplomacy in the multilateral arena,” Lin said.

Mr. Lin said both sides believed the dialogue was “frank and in-depth”, and said that China was willing to explore further multilateral human rights cooperation in areas including rights of women, children and the disabled.

The EU also raised the case of the detained Swedish citizen Gui Minhai as well as the imprisoned Uyghur intellectuals Ilham Tohti, Gulshan Abbas and Rahile Dawut, the EU statement said.

Chinese #MeToo activist and independent journalist Huang Xueqin was sentenced to five years in prison for subversion on Friday, which supporters called arbitrary and politically motivated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US