GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China lodges protest with Myanmar over consulate attack

The blast occurred at China's consulate office in central Mandalay, south of the sprawling Royal Palace in Myanmar's second city, around 7:00 p.m. Friday (1230 GMT), local media said

Updated - October 21, 2024 03:55 pm IST - Beijing

AFP
This photograph taken on August 14, 2024 and released by the Myanmar Military Information Team shows Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing (R) meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Naypyidaw.

This photograph taken on August 14, 2024 and released by the Myanmar Military Information Team shows Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing (R) meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Naypyidaw. | Photo Credit: AFP

China said Monday (October 21, 2024) it had lodged a protest with Myanmar authorities after Beijing's consulate in the city of Mandalay was attacked last week with an explosive device.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military deposed the government of Aung San Suu Kyi and seized power in 2021.

China is a major ally and arms supplier to Myanmar's junta, but it also maintains ties with ethnic groups fighting the military in Myanmar's northern Shan state, according to analysts.

The blast occurred at China's consulate office in central Mandalay, south of the sprawling Royal Palace in Myanmar's second city, around 7:00 p.m. Friday (1230 GMT), local media said.

Beijing's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian confirmed the blast Monday, adding "China expresses its deep shock at the attack and sternly condemns it".

"China has made stern representations to the Myanmar side," Mr. Lin said.

A statement from Myanmar's junta on Saturday night blamed "terrorists" for the incident, which it said it was investigating in cooperation with consulate officials.

It said "a blast" had occurred and that it was "raising the necessary security measures".

"About two feet of clay tiles of the roof of the two-storey building were damaged," the statement said.

China said Monday there had been no casualties and that it had "urged Myanmar to thoroughly investigate the attack" and "go all out to catch and punish the perpetrators in accordance with the law".

Beijing called on authorities to "comprehensively step up security for Chinese consular offices, institutions, projects and personnel in Myanmar, and prevent this kind of incident from ever happening again," Mr. Lin said.

The consulate general had "issued a security warning for all Chinese citizens, enterprises and institutions in Myanmar to continue to pay close attention to the local security situation, strengthen security measures and take proper security precautions," he added.

The Irrawaddy news outlet reported a grenade had been thrown at the compound, which is usually guarded by members of Myanmar's security forces.

And the Voice of Myanmar newspaper reported the consulate had been hit by an unidentified "explosion" without giving details.

Published - October 21, 2024 03:54 pm IST

Related Topics

China / Myanmar

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.