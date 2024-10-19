ADVERTISEMENT

China lodges protest with India over Taiwan's office in Mumbai

Published - October 19, 2024 01:08 am IST - Beijing

‘There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,’ said China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning 

PTI

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. File | Photo Credit: AP

China said it lodged a diplomatic protest with India over the newly established office of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) of Taiwan in Mumbai.

“There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing in Beijing on Thursday replying to a question.

“China strongly opposes all forms of official contact and interaction between Taiwan and countries having diplomatic relations with China, including the establishment of representative offices for each other. We have lodged solemn representations to the Indian side,” she said.

‘Abide by India’s commitments’

Ms. Mao said the one-China principle is a serious political commitment made by the Indian side and serves as the political foundation for China-India relations.

“China urges the Indian side to strictly abide by the commitments it has made, prudently and properly settle the Taiwan-related issues, not to conduct any form of official interaction with Taiwan and avoid disturbing the process to improve the China-India relationship,” she said.

The TECC in India opened a branch in Mumbai on Wednesday, bringing the number of its offices in India to three. The TECC previously had its offices in Delhi and Chennai.

