International

China landslide: Death toll rises to 29

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in Liupanshui in China's southwestern Guizhou province on July 26, 2019.

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in Liupanshui in China's southwestern Guizhou province on July 26, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

A thick torrent of mud buried 21 houses on July 23

The death toll in a landslide which buried a village in southwest China rose to 29, according to state media, with 22 still missing days after the disaster struck.

Official news agency Xinhua said on July 27 night that 40 people have been rescued from the site in Shuicheng county, Guizhou province, according to the local emergency rescue command.

A thick torrent of mud buried 21 houses in the landslide on July 23, and state broadcaster CCTV broadcast footage of rescue workers trying to reach survivors through a huge mound of earth.

Two children and a mother with her baby were among those dead.

Multiple rescue teams

Xinhua said a local school had been set up as an emergency medical and rescue centre, with “multiple rescue teams and experts” still searching for those missing.

The government has earmarked 30 million yuan ($4.35 million) for search and rescue efforts in the province, Xinhua reported, as well as the relocation of victims.

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly after heavy rain, and the country has suffered severe flooding this year.

In August 2017 at least 30 people were killed in two separate landslides in the same rural province of Guizhou.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
death
China
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2019 11:20:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-landslide-death-toll-rises-to-29/article28736802.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY