China landslide death toll rises to 20

Eleven people have been found alive since the side of a hill collapsed on 23 homes late Tuesday, covering them in thick mud.

The death toll in a landslide that buried a village in southwest China rose to 20 on Friday, with 25 people still missing three days after the disaster, state media said.

Rescuers found the bodies of two children, a mother with her baby, and another woman on Thursday in Shuicheng county, Guizhou province, according to state broadcaster CCTV, citing an investigation.

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly after heavy rain, and the country has suffered heavy flooding this year.

