China is ready to work with new U.S. administration: Xi tells Biden in APEC Summit

Published - November 17, 2024 03:22 am IST - Lima, Peru

Xi Jinping tells U.S. President Biden China is ready to work with new administration as Trump prepares to take over

AP

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru, on Saturday (November 16, 2024). | Photo Credit: Reuters

In their final meeting, China's leader Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden that “China is ready to work with a new administration," as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take over.

The two leaders gathered Saturday (November 16, 2024) on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Biden was expected to urge Xi to dissuade North Korea from further deepening its support for Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Mr. Biden said that he was proud of the work the nations had achieved since their last meeting, which was last year on the sidelines of the conference held in San Francisco.

”Over the past four years, China-U.S. relations have experienced ups and downs, but with the two of us at the helm, we have also engaged in fruitful dialogues and cooperation, and generally achieved stability,” Mr. Biden said.

It's the last time they will meet; Mr. Biden is leaving office and making way for Mr. Trump. There’s much uncertainty about what lies ahead in the U.S.-China relationship under Mr. Trump, who campaigned promising to levy 60% tariffs on Chinese imports.

