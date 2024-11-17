 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China is ready to work with new U.S. administration: Xi tells Biden in APEC Summit

Xi Jinping tells U.S. President Biden China is ready to work with new administration as Trump prepares to take over

Published - November 17, 2024 03:22 am IST - Lima, Peru

AP
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru, on Saturday (November 16, 2024).

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru, on Saturday (November 16, 2024). | Photo Credit: Reuters

In their final meeting, China's leader Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden that “China is ready to work with a new administration," as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take over.

The two leaders gathered Saturday (November 16, 2024) on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Biden was expected to urge Xi to dissuade North Korea from further deepening its support for Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Mr. Biden said that he was proud of the work the nations had achieved since their last meeting, which was last year on the sidelines of the conference held in San Francisco.

”Over the past four years, China-U.S. relations have experienced ups and downs, but with the two of us at the helm, we have also engaged in fruitful dialogues and cooperation, and generally achieved stability,” Mr. Biden said.

It's the last time they will meet; Mr. Biden is leaving office and making way for Mr. Trump. There’s much uncertainty about what lies ahead in the U.S.-China relationship under Mr. Trump, who campaigned promising to levy 60% tariffs on Chinese imports.

Published - November 17, 2024 03:22 am IST

Related Topics

China / USA / diplomacy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.