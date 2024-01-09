ADVERTISEMENT

China is a ‘valued ally and integral collaborator’, says Maldives’s Muizzu

January 09, 2024 09:25 am | Updated 09:26 am IST - Beijing

Mr. Muizzu, who is regarded as “pro-China”, met provincial officials in Fujian on the first day of his 5-day visit, a day after he fired three Ministers for making derogatory remarks against PM Modi resulting in a major diplomatic row 

PTI

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu being welcomed on his arrival at Xiamen, in Fujian on January 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who arrived in China on his first state visit, on Monday, January 8,2024, praised Beijing as a “valued ally and integral collaborator” of the Indian Ocean island nation and hailed the cooperation between the two countries.

Mr. Muizzu, who is regarded as “pro-China”, met provincial officials in Fujian on the first day of his five-day visit, a day after he fired three Ministers for making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi resulting in a major diplomatic row with India which besides being Maldives’s closest neighbour assisted Male with a host of projects.

While China is yet to release his official itinerary, the Foreign Ministry here said he is due to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and sign several agreements.

During President Muizzu’s visit, the Maldives and China will hold official talks and sign key agreements to enhance trade, professional development, and socioeconomic cooperation, the Maldivian President’s Office said in a press release.

Socio-economic ties

The visit will also pave the way for collaborations in technology and other areas between the two countries, it said.

Mr. Muizzu will also attend the Invest Maldives Forum in the southeastern city of Fuzhou, China and meet with senior Chinese business leaders to explore avenues for strengthening socioeconomic relations between the Maldives and China.

