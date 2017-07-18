International

China institute to preserve remains of Indian monk

The remains are said to belong to Buddhist master Cixian Sanzang in the Khitan Empire or Liao Dynasty (916 — 1125).

The well-preserved remains of a mummified Buddhist monk from India who migrated to China have been donated by a Chinese temple to the local government in northern Hebei Province, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

The remains are said to belong to Buddhist master Cixian Sanzang in the Khitan Empire or Liao Dynasty (916 — 1125). They were donated by Dinghui Temple in Huoshui town to Wuan’s cultural relics protection institute.

“Underneath the gold foil and incense ashes of the statue, teeth from the upper jaw, as well as the ribs and the spine were well preserved, including even the joints,” said Wu Yongqing, a senior orthopaedic doctor.

