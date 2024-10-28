GIFT a SubscriptionGift
China-India pact on border positive development in bilateral ties: Russian envoy

On the Modi-Xi meeting, the Russian envoy said, "We have not played any role in it but we are happy that it took place in Kazan."

Published - October 28, 2024 02:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov. File.

Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov Monday (October 28, 2024) termed the Sino-India pact on the border issue a positive development in bilateral ties and welcomed the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan.

Asserting that the recently concluded BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan was a "total success", he said the grouping is "not an exclusive but an inclusive platform".

Editorial | ​Over the borderline: On the India-China deal 

"BRICS is not anti-West but non-West," Mr. Alipov said during an interaction with reporters here.

To a question on the Sino-India pact on border issues, he said, "It is a positive development in India-China bilateral ties." On October 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping endorsed the agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Asked about the meeting between Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi, the Russian envoy to India said, "We have not played any role in it but we are happy that it took place in Kazan." "We wholeheartedly welcome the meeting," he added.

