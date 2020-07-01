China imposes sanctions on 4 U.S. media outlets

Beijing

It orders them to disclose finances, staff

China on Wednesday ordered four U.S. news outlets to disclose details of their staff and financial operations in the country within seven days, as a media row escalates between Washington and Beijing.

The Associated Press, United Press International, CBS and NPR must report the information — as well as details of any real estate they hold in China — in retaliation for Washington’s crackdown on four Chinese state media outlets, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

China’s actions are “entirely necessary countermeasures against the United States’ unreasonable oppression of Chinese media organisations in the U.S.”, Mr. Zhao said at a regular press briefing.

The U.S. State Department on June 22 reclassified four Chinese state media outlets as foreign missions in the U.S., adding to five others designated in February.

All nine outlets “are effectively controlled by the government of the People’s Republic of China”, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in June.

After the first group of outlets were ordered to cut their Chinese staff working in the U.S., Beijing hit back by expelling more than a dozen U.S. nationals working for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.