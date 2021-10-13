China hits out at Venkaiah Naidu’s Arunachal trip

13 October 2021 15:23 IST

It asks India to ‘stop taking actions that would complicate and expand the boundary issue’

Amid continuing tensions between India and China in Ladakh, Beijing on Wednesday said it was “firmly opposed” to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visiting Arunachal Pradesh. It asked New Delhi to “stop taking actions that would complicate and expand the boundary issue”.

Mr. Naidu, on a tour of the Northeast, was in Arunachal over the weekend. The Ministry of External Affairs, at the time of writing, had not yet responded to China’s statement.

India has in the past made it clear to China its view that visits by any leader to Arunachal is no different to visits to any other State or integral part of India and are entirely India’s internal affairs.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chinese Foreign Ministry was asked by Chinese state media on Wednesday to comment on the visit. Questions posed by state media in China on foreign policy matters, in this case Xinjiang Television, usually suggest the authorities have chosen to make a statement on a particular issue.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in response that “China’s position on the boundary issue is consistent and clear.”

He stated: “The Chinese government never recognises the so-called Arunachal Pradesh established unilaterally and illegally by the Indian side, and is firmly opposed to the Indian leaders’ visits to the area concerned. We urge the Indian side to earnestly respect China’s major concerns, stop taking any action that would complicate and expand the boundary issue, and refrain from undermining mutual trust and bilateral relations. It should instead take real concrete actions to maintain peace and stability in the China-India border areas and help bring the bilateral relations back on to the track of sound and steady development.”

China claims up to 90,000 sq km in Arunachal in the eastern sector, while India sees China as illegally occupying 38,000 sq km in Aksai Chin in the western sector. While recent tensions have been focused on Ladakh in the western sector, both sides have also had recently face-offs in Uttarakhand, in the middle sector, and last week near Tawang in Arunachal, where some Chinese soldiers of a large patrol were detained for a few hours by the Indian Army after a minor face-off near Yangtse, according to reports last Friday.

Chinese State media reacted angrily to the reports, and the Chinese military responded by leaking on social media images from last year’s clashes in the Galwan Valley, purportedly showing injured Indian soldiers detained by Chinese troops.

Talks end in impasse

Amid the latest reports of a face-off in Arunachal, the 13th round of talks on the still unresolved Ladakh crisis held between Corps Commanders on Sunday ended in a stalemate. The Army, in a statement on Monday, said the Indian side made “constructive suggestions” for resolving the “remaining areas” while the Chinese military in a statement said India had made “unreasonable and unrealistic demands.”

The two sides have so far undertaken disengagement from Pangong Tso and Gogra areas in Ladakh, and are discussing disengagement in Hot Springs. Differences also remain in Demchok and Depsang, as also in ongoing discussions to come up with new patrolling norms in the wake of last year’s LAC crisis, which saw China amassing thousands of troops in forward areas in contravention of past boundary agreements aimed to keep the peace.