China hints at deployment of military to quell protests in Hong Kong

The Chinese military on Wednesday warned the pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong that it could deploy its soldiers on the city government’s request to maintain law and order in the wake of anti-Beijing demonstrations against a bill allowing extraditions to China.

Hong Kong has been witnessing a violent mass outrage with thousands taking to streets against the government’s plan to allow extraditions to the Communist nation.

Currently, the PLA troops are deployed at a garrison in the former British colony.

While releasing the white paper on the Chinese military, China’s defence spokesman Col. Wu Qian on Wednesday told the media in Beijing that PLA troops stationed at garrison in Hong Kong can be deployed if the local government requested so.

We are closely following the developments in Hong Kong, especially the violent attack against the central government liaison office by radicals on July 21, Col. Wu said.

The protestors on Sunday turned their ire on the China’s ruling Communist Party office in Hong Kong and smeared the party symbol with black paint, provoking angry reactions from China saying that protesters have challenged the bottom line of the principle of one country, two systems.

China is in a quandary over the intensified protests opposing the bill even after Beijing-backed Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on July 9 that the bill has been suspended.

But the protesters, whose number at times swelled to over two million, have continued to stage demonstrations asking for the bill’s complete withdrawal.

The protests are stated to be the largest ever since Hong Kong has been returned to China by Britain in 1997.

Some behaviour of the radical protesters is challenging the authority of the central government and the bottom line of one country, two systems. This is intolerable, Col. Wu said.

To a question whether PLA troops could be involved in maintaining order in the city, Wu said, article 14 of the garrison law has clear stipulations. He, however, did not elaborate.

South China Morning Post while interpreting Col. Wu’s comments reported that the article states that the Hong Kong government, in accordance with the Basic Law — the city’s mini-constitution — can ask the central government for assistance from the PLA’s Hong Kong garrison in maintaining public order and for disaster relief.

Should any such request by the Hong Kong government be approved, the garrison would send troops to carry out the task and immediately return to their station, the report said.

The mention of the Article 14 is seen as an indication that China is not ruling out the deployment of its military if the local police failed to control the protests.