China hikes military budget by 8.1%

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that Beijing will raise its defence budget this year by a hefty 8.1% over 2017, signalling the country’s intent to build world-class armed forces. He also said the country will target a growth rate of around 6.5% in 2018 that would lift 10 million people out of poverty.

Presenting his work report — a stocktaking of achievements of the past five years as well as the unveiling of a development road map for another year — Mr. Li told lawmakers assembled at an annual session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) that China intended to raise its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by around 6.5%. Unemployment rate would be cut to below 5.5%.

The total amount allocated to the military this year is $174.6 billion, Xinhua reported, citing a report available to the media ahead of Monday’s NPC opening.

China has been steadily increasing its military spending, dovetailed to its economic rise.

Use of technology

Mr. Li stressed that China would now focus on building strong naval and air defences, bolstered by the infusion of high technology, derived though greater collaboration between domestic military and civilian industry.

China has already inducted the fifth generation J-20 stealth fighters into its arsenal. There have been media reports that China could be building a third aircraft carrier, using a nuclear-powered engine.

Amid concerns about a spiralling trade war with the United States, Mr. Li said China’s national security environment was undergoing fundamental changes.

He added that China’s aspiration to build world-class armed forces would cover “all aspects of military training and war preparedness”, so that “national sovereignty, security and development interests” could be firmly safeguarded.

Cutting troop numbers

Mr. Li underscored that China had fulfilled its earlier goal of cutting troop numbers by 3,00,000, as part of a road map to build a modern, technology-driven military force. He stressed that major advances had been recorded in developing military equipment with the help of greater civilian-military industrial integration.

Mr. Li also underscored that during the phase of modernisation, the military must fully observe the leadership of President Xi Jinping and the Party.

Under Mr. Xi, who is also the general secretary of the CPC and head of the apex Central Military Commission (CMC), the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has already transformed itself into a strong, world-class military force that has proven its mettle in safeguarding China’s maritime rights, combating terrorism and ensuring social stability.

But Mr. Li did not refer to the CPC’s recommendation made more than a week ago that the Chinese presidency should not be limited to two consecutive terms, allowing Mr. Xi to remain President indefinitely.

Mr. Li said that China aims to lift 10 million people out of poverty, as part of eradicating it by 2020. He also said that China plans to shift 2.8 million people living in rural areas to urban settlements.

‘Made in China 2025’

He pointed out that the budgetary allocations were in tune with China’s transition to a innovation-based economy that would leverage Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Internet of Things to produce world-class products under the ‘Made in- China 2025’ plan.

On the international plane, Mr. Li said that China stood for sustainable globalisation and opposed protectionism. He said China should step up the building of a Free Trade Area Asia-Pacific trade bloc.