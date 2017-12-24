China has shut 13,000 websites since 2015

China has shut down or revoked the licenses of 13,000 websites since 2015 for violating the country’s Internet rules, state media reported on Sunday. The news comes as the country continues to strengthen its already tight regulation of the Internet, a move which critics say has picked up pace since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012.
Platforms have also closed nearly 10 million Internet accounts for “violating service protocol”, the official news agency said on Sunday, likely referring to social media accounts.
Despite being home to the world’s largest number of Internet users, a 2015 report by U.S. think tank Freedom House found that the country had the most restrictive online use policies of 65 nations it studied, ranking below Iran and Syria. Google, Facebook, Twitter and The New York Times are all blocked in China, among countless other foreign websites.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor