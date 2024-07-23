ADVERTISEMENT

China FM Wang Yi says Palestinian factions agree to set up 'reconciliation government'

Updated - July 23, 2024 10:32 am IST

Published - July 23, 2024 10:31 am IST - Beijing

China "play a constructive role in safeguarding peace and stability in the Middle East," says Foreign Minister Wang Yi

AFP

Mahmoud al-Aloul, Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of Palestinian organisation and political party Fatah, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Mussa Abu Marzuk, a senior member of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, attend an event at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on July 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on July 23 hailed an agreement by 14 Palestinian factions to set up an "interim national reconciliation government" to govern Gaza after the war.

Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Fatah, met in Beijing this week in a renewed bid for reconciliation.

As the meeting wrapped up on July 23, China’s top diplomat said the groups had committed to “reconciliation”. “The most prominent highlight is the agreement to form an interim national reconciliation government around the governance of post-war Gaza,” Mr. Wang said, following the signing of the “Beijing declaration” by the factions in the Chinese capital.

"Reconciliation is an internal matter for the Palestinian factions, but at the same time, it cannot be achieved without the support of the international community," Wang said.

China, he added, was keen to "play a constructive role in safeguarding peace and stability in the Middle East."

Hamas and Fatah have been bitter rivals since Hamas fighters ejected Fatah from the Gaza Strip after deadly clashes that followed Hamas's resounding victory in a 2006 election.

The Islamist Hamas movement has ruled Gaza since seizing control of it in 2007.

The secularist Fatah movement controls the Palestinian Authority, which has partial administrative control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

