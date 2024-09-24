China FM slams 'indiscriminate attacks' on civilians in talks with Lebanese counterpart

China's top diplomat Wang Yi expressed support for Lebanon and condemned what he termed "indiscriminate attacks against civilians", Beijing's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

Meeting his Lebanese counterpart in New York, Mr. Wang said: "We pay close attention to developments in the region, especially the recent explosion of communications equipment in Lebanon, and firmly oppose indiscriminate attacks against civilians."

Last week, a series of coordinated communications device blasts across Lebanon killed 39 people and wounded almost 3,000.

And on Monday, Israeli air strikes killed 492 people, including 35 children and 58 women, and wounded 1,645 others in the country, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

That bombardment was the largest in Lebanon since the Israel-Hezbollah war in the summer of 2006.

Mr. Wang acknowledged the strikes, saying China "strongly condemns any violation of the basic norms governing international relations".

"No matter how the situation changes, we will always stand on the side of justice, on the side of our Arab brothers, including Lebanon," Mr. Wang told Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

"Armed force does not represent truth, and might only undermines peace," Mr. Wang said.

"Countering violence with violence will not solve the problems in the Middle East and will only lead to an even greater humanitarian disaster," he added.

Later on Tuesday, Beijing said it was "deeply shocked by the relevant military actions that have caused a large number of casualties", in response to a question about Israel's strikes.

"China opposes the violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and security, and opposes and condemns all acts that cause harm to innocent civilians," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

"We call on the relevant parties to take measures to immediately ease the situation, prevent regional tensions from escalating further," he added.

China also urged its citizens to leave Israel on Sunday as tensions with Lebanon grew.

Beijing has repeatedly called for peace talks to resolve the crisis in Gaza.

In July, the country brokered a "national unity" deal between Hamas, Fatah, and other Palestinian organisations to rule Gaza together after the war.

